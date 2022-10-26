Crews respond to large fire at hardwood flooring manufacturer in Crossville

The fire department said an 80-foot silo filled with sawdust caught fire at 6:15 a.m. Pressure later caused an explosion at the top of the silo.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn — The Crossville Fire Department's fire chief said crews responded to a fire at a hardwood flooring manufacturer early Wednesday morning starting around 6:15 a.m.

Crews said an 80-foot silo filled with sawdust at Crossville Hardwoods had caught fire. Despite crews' efforts to put out the flames, the silo got hotter as the day went on. They said at around 10 a.m. pressure in the silo caused an explosion towards the top.

As a result, crews are expected to stay there for several more hours. The fire is located at 656 Interstate Drive.