Crossville police detective dies after acute asthma attack

A Crossville Police Department detective died Tuesday as the result of complications from an acute asthma attack.

Detective Jason Wilson, 40, was a 12-year department veteran.

"Our agency is a family and we have lost a beloved brother, a devoted public servant and friend," the department said Thursday in an announcement.

Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Leah Wilson, and daughters Kiara, Ali and Kellie, according to the department.

He was a recent graduate of the TBI State Academy for Investigators and was a member of the department's Honor Guard. He'd previously been a correctional officer for the state.

A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8, at First Baptist Church in Crossville. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with the Memorial Service beginning at 1 p.m..

A memorial account has been established at First National Bank of Crossville, at Main Street and Industrial Boulevard. Donations in lieu of flowers and monetary donations for the Wilson family will be accepted, according to the department.