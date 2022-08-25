TBI: Endangered Child Alert issued for 8-year-old Crossville girl

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Crossville Police Department, according to a tweet from the agency.
8-year-old Kallie Jean Lynette Graham was last seen in her front yard around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, the TBI said.
Graham was wearing a maroon shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes. She is 4'9", 55 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes, according to the TBI.
If you see Kallie, please call 931-484-2230 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.