TBI: Endangered Child Alert issued for 8-year-old Crossville girl

An Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of the Crossville Police Department for eight-y/o Kallie Jean Lynette Graham.



She was last seen in the front yard of her residence on 8/24 around 8 PM.



If you see Kallie, please call 931-484-2230, or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/kk6iYdPknu