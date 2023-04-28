City of Crossville to officially own the Village Inn property on May 1

The building was home to dozens of people, who had to quickly find another place to live after its sale in February.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Starting May 1, the city of Crossville will officially own the Village Inn. The building was home to dozens of people who had to quickly find another place to live after its sale in February.

In late July, The Village Inn was suddenly closed. It was a low-income housing complex that police investigated for narcotics, and the Crossville Police Department previously said they conducted a search warrant thee for a long-time investigation. They said they found several safety concerns before closing it.

The previous owner of the property had said he wasn't notified of any code violation. After the search warrant, the city manager of Crossville was also suspended for three weeks and city leaders said there would be an independent investigation.