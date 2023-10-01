Cumberland Ave. developer files for demolition permits for many buildings

The developer plans to start demolishing buildings on Cumberland Avenue on Feb. 6.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Developers have filed requests for demolition permits on many properties along Cumberland Avenue, including many properties from the location of Hanna's Cafe down to the Shell gas station down the road.

The requests show that buildings are expected to be demolished from the top, down using a tracked excavator. Developers said in those requests that they expect to start demolition on Feb. 6.

A list of addresses that developers asked to demolish is below.

1901 Cumberland Avenue

1907 Cumberland Avenue

1911 Cumberland Avenue

1915 Cumberland Avenue

1919 Cumberland Avenue

1931 Cumberland Avenue

1937 Cumberland Avenue

2001 Cumberland Avenue

They said that as demolition continues, debris will be separated into three kinds of waste: recyclable metals, landfill debris and inert masonry with concrete.

Recyclable metals will be loaded into containers or dump trucks, then hauled to a recycling facility. Landfill debris will be hauled to the Riverside Landfill in East Knoxville. Inert debris and concrete will either be taken to the landfill or to Walker Trucking to be crushed for fill material.

Once the buildings are demolished, developers said they will start demolishing the concrete building slabs and foundations. They said they will be removed and hauled away from the site. Before that happens, they said 811 Locate will mark underground utilities three days before any slab demolition or excavation.

Then, once the slabs are gone, they said erosion and sediment controls will be installed, following the Storm Water Protection Plan. Once demolition is done, the sites will then be rough graded to eliminate run-off, ponding or steep drop-offs into the foundation hole.

A developer recently bought many properties along that stretch of Cumberland Avenue, planning to build four apartment buildings in total. They said in city documents that the project would create around 800 housing units with new commercial space totaling over 30,000 square feet.