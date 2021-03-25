Campbell Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing 26 year old man

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said they were searching for a missing 26-year-old man on Wednesday.
They said that Ryan McKamey was last seen on March 16 by a family friend in the Shady Cove area of Caryville. Police said that there has not been any activity reported on his cell phone since March 18.
He is a 26-year-old man, around 5'6" tall and weighing around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a maroon hoody with gray sleeves and gray sweat pants.
They said that video surveillance from a home showed McKamey was in the Shady Cove area at around 1 p.m. on March 16
Several teams from the sheriff's office including detectives, deputies, corrections officers and other staff, along with volunteers and workers from other departments, conducted multiple searches in the Shady Cove area. The Knox County Sheriff's Office also helped by doing an aerial search.
Anyone who has seen McKamey or has information about his location should call the Campbell County Sheriff's Office at (423) 562-7446. His family has also pledged a reward of $1,000 for credible tips that lead to his location.