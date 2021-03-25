Campbell Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing 26 year old man

Officials said that Ryan McKamey was last seen on March 16 by a family friend in the Shady Cove area of Caryville.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said they were searching for a missing 26-year-old man on Wednesday.

They said that Ryan McKamey was last seen on March 16 by a family friend in the Shady Cove area of Caryville. Police said that there has not been any activity reported on his cell phone since March 18.

He is a 26-year-old man, around 5'6" tall and weighing around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a maroon hoody with gray sleeves and gray sweat pants.

They said that video surveillance from a home showed McKamey was in the Shady Cove area at around 1 p.m. on March 16

Several teams from the sheriff's office including detectives, deputies, corrections officers and other staff, along with volunteers and workers from other departments, conducted multiple searches in the Shady Cove area. The Knox County Sheriff's Office also helped by doing an aerial search.