Campbell Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing 49-year-old man

Officials said that Scott Roberts was reported missing on March 18, and was last seen on March 3 by a witness who dropped him off in the Red Ash area of Caryville.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said that they were searching for a missing 49-year-old man on Wednesday.

They said that Scott Roberts was last seen on March 3 by a witness who gave him a ride and dropped him off in the Red Ash area of Caryville. Roberts is around 5'7" tall, 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, according to a release from officials.

His brother reported him missing on March 18.