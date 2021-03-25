Campbell Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing 49-year-old man

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said that they were searching for a missing 49-year-old man on Wednesday.
They said that Scott Roberts was last seen on March 3 by a witness who gave him a ride and dropped him off in the Red Ash area of Caryville. Roberts is around 5'7" tall, 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, according to a release from officials.
His brother reported him missing on March 18.
Police conducted searches by foot and air on Tuesday and Wednesday, but could not find any viable information. Anyone with information about Roberts' location should call the Campbell County Sheriff's Office at (423) 562-7446.