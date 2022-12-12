Cumberland County creates safe space for kids appearing in court

Before, children would wait on wooden benches and watch the people they testify against walk past. Now, they're able to wait in a secluded, safe space.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Children used to wait their turn to appear before Cumberland County judges on wooden benches outside the courtroom.

For some, that experience alone could be traumatizing.

"The people that they would be testifying against would walk past them in the hallways," said Sgt. Gary Howard of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department. "You can begin to see that these people more than likely have already traumatized the child in some way and so now it would be a whole new traumatizing situation."

He said they began looking at ways to improve those experiences after becoming a trauma-informed community. Judges Amanda Worley and Caroline Knight recommended it after prosecuting a few cases that involved children.

"We, for sure, don't want this court system to be another [adverse childhood experience] for them," Howard said. "The criminal justice system and children seem to be coming in contact a lot more."

In September, Howard said they began putting together the Comfort Corner. It's a secluded safe space that allows kids to wait more comfortably.

"We put together everything from toys and books to soft lighting and comfortable seating so that they can sit in here and wait their turn to come testify," Howard said. "That way, they're not around a lot of people and they're not into this intimidating environment of the courtroom."

He hopes it'll help kids feel safe and loved during a scary time in their life.