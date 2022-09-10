Cumberland County Sheriff's Office remembers life of deputy who died in off-duty crash

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office confirmed the accident happened in Fentress County Saturday night.

CUMBERLAND GAP, Tenn. — A deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Corrections Division died during an off-duty vehicle crash Saturday night, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office confirmed the deputy's identity as Corban Goad, 21.

According to a post on Facebook, the sheriff's office said the crash happened Saturday in Fentress County.

"Corbin was employed with the Sheriff’s Office in the Corrections Division. Corbin always handled himself with integrity, professionalism, and respect," a portion of the Facebook post read.

No details from the crash have been made available at this time.

"Corbin will be sadly missed by all who knew him but he will forever be in our hearts," the office continued in the social media post. "We ask that you join with us and pray for his family, friends and his law enforcement family."

