Cumberland Co. family remembers six people who died in house fire

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cumberland County Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire the morning of Dec. 26. They said when crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Later, they said four adults and two children died in the fire. Family members identified them as Trent McCoy, 55, Karen McCoy, 54, Chris McCoy, 33, Melissa McCoy, 23, Arabella Dosset, 4, and Ebony McCoy, 3.

Soon after the fire, Kara Swallows said she started a fundraising campaign to help the family pay for funeral expenses and adjust to their new lives. She said there are four surviving children of Chris' who are in the care of family members.

"It's been ten days ago, I guess, and we still don't have a case or funeral arrangements," she said. "It's just something we're going to have to pray through and take it day by day."

She said that the funeral was fully paid for by community donations — but the final funeral arrangements will not be made until the investigation is complete.

"It is unbelievable what the community has done for our family," she said. "They've started back to school this week, and our community has just blessed us abundantly. I mean, we have had donations of clothes and food. It is just unbelievable."

Authorities also said the fire is still under investigation, and Swallows said that her family is bracing for a period of adjustment as other family members begin caring for the surviving children.

"They will be taking care of nine kids total," Swallows said. “We have to find some sort of passenger van for them so that’s next on the list and then of course laying our family to rest and then hopefully getting to move forward with our daily life for these kids."

"There have been things through this. As horrible as this is for our family, as horrible it is for the community and for friends and for loved ones, there are so many things that have been true blessings and we can see God's presence in all of that," she said.