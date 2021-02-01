Cumberland County Sheriff's Office investigating after woman found dead

Deputies said they responded to call about the possible death of a 36-year-old woman around 1:10 a.m. on Saturday.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in a residence on Junior Camp Road.

Investigators confirmed her death and were joined by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations.

Officials said the victim will be sent to the medical examiner's office, and her identity is being withheld until investigators can notify next of kin.