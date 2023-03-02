CCSO investigating dead body found in ditch near highway

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a ditch in Crossville on Thursday.
According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, deputies and investigators were dispatched to the Pleasant Hill area on Highway 70 West around 3:30 p.m. Law enforcement found a body in a nearby ditch.
CCSO said it is conducting an investigation. The body has not been identified and is being sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy and positive identification.
This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more.