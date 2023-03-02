CCSO investigating dead body found in ditch near highway

In a release, the Sheriff's Office said on Thursday, a body was found in a ditch near Highway 70 West.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a ditch in Crossville on Thursday.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, deputies and investigators were dispatched to the Pleasant Hill area on Highway 70 West around 3:30 p.m. Law enforcement found a body in a nearby ditch.

CCSO said it is conducting an investigation. The body has not been identified and is being sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy and positive identification.