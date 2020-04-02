CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — A man who was missing in Cumberland County was found early Tuesday morning, at around 2 a.m.

James Dicintio was found safe in a wooded area by Cumberland County deputies. He was transported to the Cumberland County Medical Center emergency room for an evaluation.

The search began around 4:30 p.m. Monday evening after the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a missing person from a home on West Fork Road. A family member told police that Dicintio was missing all day, along with one of the family's dogs.

