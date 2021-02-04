Cumberland County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 13-year-old girl

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said they were searching for a missing 13-year-old girl Thursday night.
They said that Emma Williams, 13, was last seen on Pomona Road. She is a White girl with brown hair and brown eyes, according to a release from officials. She weighs around 121 pounds and is around 5'5" tall, officials said.
Williams was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a black beanie.
Anyone with information about her location should call 911, officials said.