Deputies investigating 'unexplained' deaths of 2 people in Cumberland County

The CCSO said it did not see any signs of foul play but continues to investigate after finding two people dead at a home on Deep Draw Road.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is trying to solve what it is calling a "tragic incident" after finding two people dead in a home in Crossville on Sunday.

According to the CCSO, deputies and investigators responded to a call on Sept. 10 at Deep Draw Road around 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, deputies found Tamara Clark, 56, and Del Clark, 54, dead in the home for unexplained reasons.

The initial investigation did not find any evidence of foul play. Deputies said they sent the bodies to the medical examiner's officer for an autopsy in hopes of shedding light on how the two died.

"We would like to assure the residents of Cumberland County that there is no threat to public safety and no reason for concern," the CCSO said. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tamara Clark and Del Clark. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate this heartbreaking loss."