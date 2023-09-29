x
Crews, including medical students with morning exams, extinguish Thursday night house fire

The Cumberland Gap Volunteer Fire Department responded to calls about the fire at around 10:10 p.m. on Thursday.
Credit: CGVFD

CUMBERLAND GAP, Tenn. — The Cumberland Gap Volunteer Fire Department responded to calls about a fire at a vacant house in the Forge Ridge community Thursday night.

Crews responded at around 10:10 p.m. and the fire was officially extinguished hours later, at 1:30 a.m. Among the CGVFD crews were second-year medical students who had an 8 a.m. exam on Friday, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported in the fire. When crews arrived, they said they saw fire going through the building's roof and consuming most of the structure. Crews from the North Claiborne Volunteer Fire Department, Harrogate Volunteer Fire Department and North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department responded to it as well. The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office and emergency medical responders also responded.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Friday afternoon, CGVFD said.

