Current School Delays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee school districts have announced they would delay the start of the day. A list of the school districts that announced delays for Aug. 10 is available below:
- Cocke County Opening - 2 hours late
- Grainger County Opening - 2 hours late
- Hamblen County Opening - 2 hours late
- Hancock County Opening - 2 hours late
- Jefferson County Opening -1 hour late
- Knox County Schools Opening - 2 hours late
- Rogersville Opening - 2 hours late
- TN School for the Deaf Opening - 2 hours late