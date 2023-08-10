Current School Delays

x
School districts in East Tennessee are issuing delays due to severe weather and flooding.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee school districts have announced they would delay the start of the day. A list of the school districts that announced delays for Aug. 10 is available below:

  • Cocke County Opening - 2 hours late 
  • Grainger County Opening - 2 hours late 
  • Hamblen County Opening - 2 hours late
  • Hancock County Opening - 2 hours late 
  • Jefferson County Opening -1 hour late 
  • Knox County Schools Opening - 2 hours late 
  • Rogersville Opening - 2 hours late 
  • TN School for the Deaf Opening - 2 hours late 

