Lifetime member of LaFollette Rescue Squad passes away

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — A lifetime member of the LaFollette Rescue Squad passed away on December 6, according to his obituary.

Curtis “Curt” Eugene Jessie, 69, was a former sergeant with the LaFollette Police Department and a former detective with the Campbell County Sheriff's Department. The LaFollette Rescue Squad said Tuesday that he was found dead.

On the rescue squad's social media post, some people described him as a friendly, funny and good-hearted person who was close with the people who knew him.