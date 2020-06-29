Customers seek answers after East TN trash company suddenly closes

Many began contacting WBIR last week after the company stopped picking up their trash.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Customers of a East Tennessee trash company -- many of whom already had paid in advance for service -- are wondering who will pick up their trash now that the business appears to have abruptly closed.

Many began contacting WBIR on Friday after they said Tri-County Sanitation stopped picking up their garbage. Tri-County's service area includes parts of Union County and North Knox County.

The company's phone line at its Maynardville office was constantly busy Friday and Monday. The website offers no information about what may be happening.

On Monday morning, Tri-County President Vinney Loy posted a note to customers on Facebook that Tri-County would be "partnering" with Waste Connections of Tennessee Inc. to continue service.

WBIR has reached out to Waste Connections for comment.

Loy referred customers to Waste Connection's number at 865-522-8161.