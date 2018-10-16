The announcement that Sears Holdings is planning to close 142 of its Sears and Kmart stores, and eventually all of its locations, caused Rachel Reagan to head to the store and stock up.

She and her father shop at the Maynardville Highway Kmart twice a month, but are now facing the prospect of driving to Sevierville once their store closes.

"This is my favorite store," Reagan said. "I’ve been shopping here for years, the staff knows me by name."

Her car was loaded up with white and red Kmart bags--and she wasn't done yet.

"When we first found out, we’re like we have to go to Kmart today. And I’ve already shopped one load, we’re going back in to get a second load," she said.

The closings have been a long time coming.

UT Professor of Retail Ann Fairhurst said the company has been struggling for years.

"Today to be successful in the retail industry, you’ve got to reinvent yourself and that means you reinvent yourselves to meet the needs of your customers. Sears just did not do that," Fairhurst said.

Liquidation sales at the additional stores are expected to begin within two weeks, according to a court filing.

The iconic retailer going out of business marks the end of an era for American retail, Fairhurst said.

For many generations, the Sears catalog was the place to buy everything you could possibly need. Houses bought via catalog are still standing today in Knoxville.

The company has 687 stores remaining, including Kmart locations.

"As we look toward the holiday season, Sears and Kmart stores remain open for business and our dedicated associates look forward to serving our members and customers," Sears chairman Eddie Lampert said in a statement.

It's possible more stores, even all stores, could end up closing if the company fails to reach a viable restructuring agreement in bankruptcy.

The company has closed several hundred stores in recent years as it tries to stabilize its finances amid deteriorating sales.

The most recent round, announced Aug. 23, involved plans to close 13 Kmart stores and 33 Sears locations in November.

