Cute rescue! Firefighters save 2 dogs from sinkhole in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. — Rutherford County witnessed an amazing rescue of two small dogs this weekend.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue crews said they found two small dogs stuck in a sinkhole on Yeargan Road around noon on Saturday.

According to officials, the sinkhole was around eight feet deep with a 16-inch opening. The dogs were in 12 inches of water where the hole opened below the surface.

Firefighters were able to pull the first dog up and out using a rope snare.

For the second dog, crews widened the opening and were able to lower a firefighter of smaller build into the hole utilizing a harness on a rope and pulley system, officials said.

The firefighter was able to retrieve the dog and hand it up out of the hole.

The dogs were reunited with their family.