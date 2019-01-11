MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The climb hasn't gotten old yet, even after 75 years of age.

"Everything gets a little heavier, a little slower," said professional antenna installer Don Myers.

Myers has ascended for countless people looking to cut the cord and take to the air.

"It's amazing how antennas have re-surged in popularity," Myers said.

The professional antenna installer said the sometimes-funky looking metal contraptions can capture your basic channels in high definition for free.

He said people often use it along with various streaming services to save money on their cable bill.

"People are desperate," Myers said. "I talk to people all the time whose cable bills are in the 200s."

Let's say you're paying 200 a month for cable.

You could buy an antenna for 80 dollars and then have it installed.

Add Netflix for $12.99 and Disney plus for $7 a month.

Then, pay your internet bill -- $60.

So it's about $80 a month after you pay for the upfront cost of the antenna.

Tech expert Dan Thompson said streaming was a good idea when it first came out for consumers.

But he said people have to know what they want and choose that carefully to make sure they're saving money.

"It's taken awhile, but the producers of the content have caught on that people want streaming, and they want a channel-by-channel basis, but they've all started creating their own, and now I'm paying $10 a month to ten different people, and my bill is right where it used to be," Thompson said.

Thompson said people need to be willing to cancel services to show companies they need to consolidate the streaming options.

"It's just a matter of if the consumers say okay, look, this has gotten silly," Thompson said. "I'm just going to cancel these five services because I just don't care about it."

If you want more information on cord cutting, Myers hosts cord cutting presentations locally.

He said more than 100 people came to the last one.

You can find more information on his services on his Facebook page, Don Myers Video Services.