Knoxville — Whether you beat the Black Friday rush or were in the crowd, it's just the start of the season to shop.

$7.7 billon will be spent on Cyber Monday and by the time you wake up, the sales will have already begun.

75 million people are projected to be clicking buy Monday and about half of those people will be scrolling; mobile purchases are expected to rise again this year.

By the time you get to work it might be too late. Some of the sales start at midnight. Here are some tips to get the best buys.

1. Make a shopping list ahead of time.

2. Follow your favorite retailers on social media---they'll share the latest deals there.

3. And make a budget too. If you already blew your cash on Black Friday, maybe sit this one out.

4. Before checking out, check the stores return policy and see how much shipping is going to cost.

5. It's a holiday for hackers too. Experts say use a credit card in case you have to dispute charges.

6. And double check to make sure the check out link starts with httpS…the "s" stands for secure.

Estimates vary, but somewhere between 20 and 30 percent of your colleagues will be shopping at their desks Monday.

If that sounds like you, our best advice? Just don't get caught.

