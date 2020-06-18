DA: Oliver Springs police officer's body found in the water, no foul play suspected

The DA said no foul play is suspected, but because the incident involved a police officer he's ordered several agencies to investigate the circumstances.

KINGSTON, Tenn. — Several agencies are investigating after discovering an Oliver Springs police officer dead in the water in Kingston.

According to Ninth Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson, law enforcement discovered the body of officer James Perkins in the waters around the Clinch River in Kingston Thursday morning near North Kentucky Street.

Johnson said no foul play is suspected, but because the incident involved a police officer several agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Roane County Medical Examiner's Office, have been called to investigate and perform an autopsy.