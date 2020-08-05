The District Attorney General in Clinton will not be prosecuting three officers who shot and killed a man during a standoff in August 2019.

According to a report from Attorney General Dave Clark with the Seventh Judicial District, police acted on their training and within the law to defend themselves after the man, 51-year-old Jerry Orlando Weaver, pointed a gun at them.

The report details the investigation and circumstances that took place leading up to the shooting on August 13, 2019

According to the report, officers with the Clinton Police Department, Anderson County Sheriff's Office, and the 7th District Crime Task Force responded to a 911 call for help at 633 Broad Street to find Weaver walking in the area with a firearm to his head and mouth.

When they arrived, investigators said officers tried to de-escalate the situation by talking Weaver down, ordering him to put what appeared to be a handgun down multiple times.

After orders were ignored, investigators said officers drew their weapons as Weaver moved toward them multiple times.

According to officers, Weaver made multiple statements indicating he would not obey with statements that he would shoot himself, or that officers would have to kill him and that he would not go back to prison.

At this point, the report said officers retrieved patrol rifles and ballistic shields to deal with the increase risk of an armed subject. Three of the 12 officers on the scene took up "a somewhat exposed position" closest to Weaver in order to speak with him and de-escalate the situation, the report said.

Officers said Weaver pointed the gun at himself and at the sky, sometimes toward and other times away from officers as he continued to walk in the area.

After about 15 minutes into the standoff, the report said Weaver pointed his gun at the three officers closest to him who were partially using ballistic shields as cover. Officers said Weaver then moved toward them in what some described as a "trot" and others a "lunge."

The original 911 caller had been on the line with the dispatcher at the time, and just before shots could be heard over the phone line, the caller said, "Oh my God, he just pointed the gun at them."

It was at that time the report said the three officers fired at Weaver, hitting him before he fell to the ground.

Officers called for medical assistance and began administering first aid to Weaver. Weaver was taken from the scene by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers said there were a number of civilian witnesses to the shooting, including some of Weaver's family and neighbors.

After the scene was secured, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate the officer-involved shooting. TBI agents said they found a Taurus 9mm handgun near where Weaver fell, which did not contain any unfired cartridges. The DA said it was "highly likely" Weaver knew his gun was not loaded, but impossible for officers to know that.

Officers said they were not sure that Weaver actually fired at them, only that he pointed a gun at them while closing in.

The TBI said the officers were cooperative in the investigative process, and no officers were found to be under the influence of any impairing substances. Video obtained from patrol vehicles depicted portions of the events, saying the recording was consistent with the reports made by officers as well as evidence found on the scene.

According to the investigation, Weaver had a prior criminal record for cocaine sale and delivery in 2009 that led to him being sentenced to 24 years in prison based on being a career offender. Weaver was paroled in June 2018, and police said he had been convicted of new criminal charges a year into his parole that would have led him back to prison to serve out the remainder of his sentence.

Weaver's family told investigators he was aware his parole would be revoked, and one family member said a day before the incident that "everybody would soon know his name." Family said Weaver had been taking methamphetamine in the days prior to the shooting.

An autopsy revealed Weaver died to 11 gunshot wounds to his chest, back, thigh, pelvis and foot. Blood tests found numerous substances in Weaver's blood, including methamphetamine and cocaine.

The reported concluded Weaver's mental status may have been impaired by drug use, saying it was clear he was motivated to hurt himself or force officers to hurt him to avoid returning to prison.

The DA said the three officers used lethal force to defend themselves, saying, Weaver gave every indication that the gun was loaded by pointing it at himself and officers as it it posed a real danger.

Based on the circumstances, the DA concluded no criminal charges will be filed against any officers.