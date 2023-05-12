WBIR's Chrissa Loukas earns award and top spot at 'Dancing for the Horses 2023'

The event raises money to benefit Horse Haven of Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, Horse Haven of Tennessee hosted a special event meant to raise money and help the organizations care for abused and neglected horses across Tennessee.

It was called "Dancing for The Horses." The event brought together members of the community to raise money ahead of a dance competition. Jared Austin from WVLT, Mackenzie Hodge from Preservation Pub, Sarah Wells from Tim's Fencing, Emily Settle from Tarwater and Company and Jill Schwahn who volunteers for Horse Haven all danced.

WBIR's own Chrissa Loukas also performed, taking first place for her performance. She took third place for fundraising and took home the Isaacs Award. She danced in a blue dress and dazzled audiences with a performance that merged salsa flare with ballet dexterity, complete with twirls, kicks and lifts.

She raised more than $6,800 for Horse Haven.