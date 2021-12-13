Dandridge Elementary students dismissed after fire in bathroom

Jefferson County Schools said students have been transported safely to the Jefferson County Justice Center for pick up and bus transport.

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Jefferson County Schools said Dandridge Elementary School students are being dismissed immediately after a fire in one of the bathrooms on Monday.

Students have been relocated to the Jefferson County Justice Center for dismissal where parents may pick them up, according to a post on the district's website. Bus riders will also be dismissed from the Justice Center.

The district said the closure affects only Dandridge Elementary School. All other Jefferson County Schools will remain in session.