Dandridge Elementary students dismissed after fire in bathroom

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Jefferson County Schools said Dandridge Elementary School students are being dismissed immediately after a fire in one of the bathrooms on Monday.
Students have been relocated to the Jefferson County Justice Center for dismissal where parents may pick them up, according to a post on the district's website. Bus riders will also be dismissed from the Justice Center.
The district said the closure affects only Dandridge Elementary School. All other Jefferson County Schools will remain in session.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.