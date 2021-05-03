Dandridge man dies while snorkeling in Florida Keys

Robert W. Chambers became stricken in the water. He died Friday.

A 49-year-old Dandridge man died Friday afternoon while snorkeling in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County, Fla., Sheriff's Office.

He was identified as Robert W. Chambers. He was stricken and lost consciousness about 2:15 p.m. while snorkeling off Key Largo, according to authorities.

"Chambers was with family and others with the commercial company Sea Dwellers Dive Center when he reportedly screamed for help while in the water," a Sheriff's Office release states.

He was taken to Mariners Hospital at Tavernier, where he died.

An autopsy was ordered.