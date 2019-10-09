DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — East Tennessee lawmakers could legalize moonshine Tuesday night — again.

Dandridge officials will decide whether to annex a Jefferson County area, making way for a new moonshine distillery: Bootleggers Distillery.

The distillery would serve dinner and moonshine on the shores of Douglas Lake — a picturesque plot of land just past Dandridge's city limits. It would also be the Hartford business's second location.

Owner Darrell Miller, a 15th-generation moonshine distiller, said the business has a lot to offer for the Dandridge community.

"We're just trying to bring an aspect to the town of Dandridge that you can't get right now," Miller told 10News back in July.

Even though the new distillery would be on the edge of Dandridge, Miller said it would benefit businesses throughout the town.

"It wouldn't just help us, it would help everybody in the downtown area, all the local businesses," Miller said. "Of course, the more tourists you get the more business you get."

Some of the distillery's potential neighbors were skeptical of Miller's plans. In July, Sigrid Yancey of Dandridge told 10News she was concerned that the distillery would cause disruptions in the surrounding community.

"Everyone here is very concerned about the impact on our neighborhoods," Yancey said. "The surrounding areas are residential, with retirees and younger families with children. Not the place to put a honky-tonk!"

However, no one opposed to the distillery spoke against it at a city council meeting last week, and the council voted to send an annexation request to the planning commission. So after 7 p.m., Miller may be able to sell the infamously illegal drink — legally.