Dandridge Police Department buys body cameras with Jefferson Health Care Foundation grant

The Dandridge Police Department said the cameras will improve officer safety and make the department more transparent.

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Dandridge Police Department said Monday they bought new body cameras using funds given by an East Tennessee nonprofit.

They said they bought Axon Body Worn 3 cameras using money from the Jefferson Health Care Foundation Fund. The cameras will be worn by all offices and will be activated during calls, as well as during enforcement actions.

They said the body cameras will improve officer safety, help the department capture evidence during investigations, and make the department more transparent during interactions with the public.

"The Dandridge Police Department would like to thank the Jefferson Health Care Foundation for the generous gift," they said on social media.