Maryville — There's a whole different kind of joy you feel when you enter Dandy Lions in downtown Maryville. Maybe it's the building, maybe it's the location, but most customers agree, it's because of Joy Carver.

Carver started an at-home paper and invitation company when she had a newborn and was a stay-at-home mom, but the company quickly outgrew those four walls.

"It just exploded," Carver explained. "My husband came one day and said we need to get this out of our home, and at that moment it was Dandy Lions, and it grew from there."

Carver knew the perfect spot for her business was downtown Maryville, even if other people were more skeptical when she moved in the building 12 years ago. She grew up in Maryville, and remembers visiting the building when it was the library.

Carver says the products in her shop are unique gifts, but to her all of the merchandise comes second-- the customers come first.

"It really is just a relationship," Carver said. "To me that's what this is and so the product is secondary and they come here for the friendship and the community-- and they like what we have too."

Those who walk through the front door know this to be true too. Kim Mitchell says she likes going to small stores where the employees know your name.

"It makes you happy to be there and and it makes you feel like you're valued to them," Mitchell explained.

Other customers, like Linda Brakebill, also felt it wasn't hard to participate in Small Business Saturday because she is supporting real people in her community.

"I actually didn't shop on Black Friday," Brakebill admitted. "I was saving my time and money for today."

Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 as a way for customers to support local business and shop small. Carver says her business has participated in the day since the beginning and she doesn't see Dandy Lions slowing down any time soon.

© 2018 WBIR