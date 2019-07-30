The Knox County Sheriff's Office and other agencies are gearing up to bring D.A.R.E. back to East Tennessee schools.

KCSO shared an update Monday, saying a few of its officers and others from different Tennessee agencies attended an intensive instructor training class taught by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Cookeville.

"It's getting real Knox County, D.A.R.E. IS BACK," KCSO said.

If you were born in the '80s or '90s, you probably remember D.A.R.E.

Drug Abuse Resistance Education is making a comeback here in Knox County, and the sheriff says it's a new approach to a timeless message: just say no.

In 2002 the message was simple -- don't do drugs.

Children across the nation took part in the D.A.R.E Program, where officers taught students a strong anti-drug message.

It was popular, but studies showed it wasn't as effective as leaders hoped.

"Now that D.A.R.E. has stepped back up again and started implementing some new curriculum, if you will, it's exciting," Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said.

Those new curriculum choices have Spangler enthusiastic about bringing the program to Knox County students. There will be fewer lectures and more interaction between students and officers.