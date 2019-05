KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The DARE program will return to Knox County Schools this fall.

DARE stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education. It's designed to target 5th grade students to teach them to stay away from drugs.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office announced the program's return during Safety Day at Smokies Stadium. There were 5,000 fourth grade students there who were excited to hear about what's coming for them next year.