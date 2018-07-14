Dateline will share the story of Emma Walker's life and murder Monday night.

"We decided to share Em's story to let people know of the amazing young lady she is," Emma's mom, Jill Walker, posted to Facebook. "We want people to listen and realize the message we are sending."

Emma, 16, was murdered in November of 2016 when she was shot through the wall of her house while sleeping. In May of this year, a Knox County jury found, Emma' ex-boyfriend, Riley Gaul, guilty in Emma's murder. The judge imposed an automatic sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Dateline will share Emma's story Monday night at 10 p.m. on NBC.

