Dating Sunday is just around the corner -- and soon a massive number of people looking for love will be flooding online dating websites and apps.

Sunday, Jan. 5 is the busiest online dating day of the year, according to several dating app companies. They said singles tend to be lonely during the winter holidays, so with Valentine's Day right around the corner -- the combination leads to a rush of people looking for love.

Sundays also tend to be the busiest day of the week for people to use their dating profiles.

According to the women's magazine Bustle, apps like Hinge reported seeing usage up by nearly 25% on Dating Sunday. Tinder said they saw 44 million matches being made on the day.

If you are interested in trying online dating, or if you're already an active user, here’s how you can spruce up your dating profile. According to Meet Mindful, it's all about making your profile pop.