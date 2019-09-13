LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — It's a trip that connected a little girl to her fallen father.

The daughter of a fallen Loudon County Deputy got the opportunity to see her father's name etched in the National Law Enforcement Officer's Memorial in Washington, D.C., according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

Jayden Scott, daughter of fallen LCSO Deputy Jason Scott, has been to the memorial before, her mother Joni Goddard said.

Loudon County Sheriff's Office

Scott's daughter visited the memorial when she was 1 year old, the day her father's name was placed on the memorial.

This is the first time Jayden was able to visit the memorial and walk there to see her dad's name.

Loudon County Sheriff's Office

Jason Scott was 24-years-old when he was shot and killed while responding to a domestic situation, and his wife Joni delivered their first child, Jayden, days after he was killed, according to Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

The memorial holds more than 20,000 names of men and women that have lost their lives in the line of duty.