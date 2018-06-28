David Rausch, the newly appointed TBI director held his first press conference on Wednesday.

He spoke about what his vision and goals are for the agency moving forward.

Reporters asked about a variety of topics, but Rausch was asked most about the stability of the agency.

"I think it's vital to the community for our state to understand that this is a solid organization," said Rausch.

He spoke about how he was happy to work with the group of people that work with the TBI.

"I can tell you what my experience has been like with these people and that is amazing, hardworking, public servants," said Rausch.

Reporters also spent time questioning Rausch about his predecessor Jason Locke and the investigation surrounding him.

"I don't think the reputation of an organization is based on one individual," said Rausch.

He reassured everyone that the TBI is cooperating with the investigation into Locke.

Rausch had been with the Knoxville Police Department since 1993. He's gained a national profile in recent years advocating to action to address the opioid crisis.

He will now tackle the challenges facing Tennesseans across the state. From the opioid epidemic to sex trafficking, his new job will encompass far more than he faced during his time in Knoxville.

He has appeared at White House events under Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. He's also testified before Tennessee lawmakers.

