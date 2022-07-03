David Rausch tapped to serve another term leading TBI

The former KPD chief's appointment calls for him to remain director through June 2028.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch has been appointed to a second term, meaning he's set to lead the statewide law enforcement agency another six years.

Gov. Bill Lee's office announced the reappointment Thursday.

Rausch is former Knoxville police chief. Then-Gov. Bill Haslam appointed him to lead the TBI in June 2018.

“David is a committed public servant who has worked tirelessly to keep Tennessee communities safe,” said Lee. “I appreciate his leadership and am confident he will continue to serve and protect Tennesseans with integrity.”

Rausch, 59, was with KPD 25 years, and was tapped as KPD chief in 2011.

He is a U.S. Army veteran.