Authorities asking for public's help finding man reported missing Nov. 21

Dawson Miller was reported missing after his sister said she had not heard from him since September 10.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said they were searching for a 21-year-old man who was reported missing on November 21.

They said his sister reported him missing after she had not heard from him for around two months, since September 10. They said he was last seen on the 3600 block of Magnolia Avenue wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans and Adidas shoes.

The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers also said he may have joined a carnival road show since he was talking about joining them at the time when the Tennessee Valley Faire was taking place.

Anyone with information about his location should reach out to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, or through their website.