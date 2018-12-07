Almost 200 animals are still without air conditioning at the Campbell County Animal Shelter and experts warn the heat can have serious consequences.

"At this point we are trying to get those animals that are most at-risk out as soon as possible," Shelter Director Patricia Siwinski said.

The shelters air went out early in the morning on Wednesday. Since then workers have been working to get the animals to foster families and other facilities.

"I'm so thank for the outside support and for this community that has answered our call for help," Siwinski said.

But UT Critical Care Veterinarian Dr. Adesola Odunayo says the heat can be dangerous for even the healthiest of animals.

"What I would call heat intolerance because they are still in a protected environment and not under direct sun," Odunayo said.

She says there are a few things that can help those trying to keep their pets cool with no air conditioning.

"I would say moving the animals to a cool location but definitely fresh water would help," Odunayo said.

In the meantime, workers at the shelter worked most of Thursday finding a place to move the majority of the animals until the new air conditioner is installed.

Siwinski said the new unit should be put in place within the next week.

"We've set up an email address, Emergencyfoster@humanesocietytennessee.org, and we want people, if they can, jto ust email us and let us know what they can take," said Gwen Schablik with the humane society. "A dog, a cat, a litter of kittens...anything will help."

