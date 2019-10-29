TENNESSEE, USA — If you've been feeling a little tired lately, there's good news: You'll get an extra hour of sleep this weekend! It's actually an hour we lost back on March 10 when Daylight Saving Time began.

This weekend, Daylight Saving Time ends, so you'll have to change your clocks back one hour before you go to sleep Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time officially ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.

With the change, the sun will rise one hour earlier Sunday morning, at 6:59 a.m. The sun will also set earlier Sunday at 5:38 p.m.

Even though Tennessee's new law said it will scrap the twice-annual time shift — the state isn't the only one who would be affected by the change. Interstate commerce would have to adapt, so it is also a federal matter and the law currently isn't doing anything outside showing support for making the change.

RELATED: 10Listens: Despite Tennessee's new Daylight Saving Time law, we still fall back on November 3

RELATED: Bill to keep daylight saving year-round heads to gov's desk

U.S. Congress must next pass a federal law to amend the Uniform Time Act of 1966 to exempt states so they can individually observe daylight saving time year-round. Once that happens, Tennessee and other states like Florida that have approved similar legislation are free to make the change final.

Other states have considered similar conditional legislation. President Donald Trump also said he likes the idea of permanent daylight saving nationwide.

RELATED: Pre-filed bill could make daylight saving time permanent in Kentucky

If you prefer the longer days that come with Daylight Saving Time, mark your calendar for March 8, 2020. That's when Daylight Saving Time begins again.