You're getting an extra hour of sleep this weekend.

Daylight Saving Time ended at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 4.

Rural Metro in Knoxville says every year, thousands of people are injured or killed in house fires across America.

They're encouraging everyone to check your smoke detectors as you change your clocks back this weekend.

Rural Metro Fire and the Knox County Fire Prevention Bureau have detectors for free if you contact them.

They can even install them, or change batteries in your existing detectors.

© 2018 KENS