KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Department of Children's Services said Friday that a child that was found dead in a hot car a week ago was a six-month old boy.

On August 9, Knoxville Police were called to the parking lot of the Food City on Clinton Highway at Merchants Road. When they arrived on scene, officers found the child dead inside a vehicle.

KPD has released no further information on the case, citing the child's age and the fact that DCS is involved. KPD said they would release no further information until the investigation was complete.

DCS confirmed to 10News on Friday that they had an open investigation into the incident. They said the child was a six-month-old male and that the family involved has no previous history with the department.

