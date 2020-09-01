KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mari Wyatt still remembers getting a call from DCS. The state needed her to take in two of her grandchildren after they were removed from a bad situation.

"There was a lot of neglect and abuse," she said.

However, two years and several doctors later, both girls are happy, healthy and full of life. Wyatt said they still meet with a therapist but overall the girls survived.

"Oh Lord, it's just a miracle," she said.

It is a miracle that not all kids get to see. In fact in 2019 DCS reports it reviewed 169 death cases, many allege child abuse and six were still in state custody when it happened.

"It's unfortunate and it's so sad," Wyatt said.

It is also a big issue across the country. Childhelp reports the United States loses between four and seven children to abuse and neglect every day.

"If you see something say something," Childhelp director Vonda McGill said.

She adds the state constantly has its hands full with abuse referrals.

"High number of families that they are dealing with trying to determine if abuse occurred or not," she said.

Child abuse studies show yearly state DCS departments nationwide see cases involving as many as 6.6 million kids a year, a reason Wyatt said as a community we have to look out for kids.

"We finally got them adopted, that was in September," she said.

However her heart needed more, so she opened her home to foster kids.

"We figured, 'Hey we're already in this. Let's help some more,'" she said.

She said she plans to keep helping no matter what it takes.

"Because we don't live in a safe world... we have got to keep our children safe," she said.