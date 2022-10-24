'The need is a child' | DCS worker describes tense offices and high workload

The Department of Children's Services Commissioners said children have spent a combined 1,134 nights sleeping in offices across the state.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across Tennessee, children have spent a combined 1,134 nights sleeping in the offices of the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. In Knox County, one worker said an average of five children are in the office each day and at least three children spend the night in the office.

As a result, workers have had to take overnight shifts, watching children and ensuring they stay safe. Rep. Gloria Johnson recently said there was evidence a 5-year-old in Knox County had been sleeping there since July. A worker there said it has resulted in more trauma for children and massive amounts of stress for caseworkers.

Many of the kids in DCS programs were traumatized by their past experiences. Compounded by a lack of space and resources, they said tensions have flared in DCS offices.

"We've had children assaulting children in the office. We've had workers being assaulted in the office. It's chaotic. Some kids aren't even in school," they said. "They need somebody they can trust and love on them, because a lot of these kids, all they need is love. Especially the teenagers."

Two foster parents opened their home to three children who needed a place to go in 2020. They are now foster parents to a 16-year-old. They said it hasn't been easy helping raise them, either.

"You can cry behind a closed door because I have. I don't know how many times," Rachele Rimmer said.

She and her husband, Adam Rimmer, said becoming foster parents was life-changing. But they said it has also presented new challenges to overcome, and tough realities to face.

"As foster parents, just stay firm, stay strong, even if they're just with you a short period of time. You might be the only true love they ever experience," Rachele said.

DCS said a shortage of welcoming foster families has also compounded their issues. Organizations like The Isiah 117 House Resource Center have helped alleviate some of the pressure. It is a waiting home for children — a place children can stay while caseworkers try to enter them into the foster care system.

"If there is an Isiah 117 House in your area, we need volunteers. We need people to greet people at the door and love on them," said Randa Paulson, the director of the organization. "The beautiful thing that I've seen is, when people do get involved, they see the need isn't scary. The need is a child."