The Drug Enforcement Administration formally announced its plan to implement its 360 Strategy on Tuesday, a new initiative to address prescription opioid use, heroin use and violent crime in Knoxville and the surrounding areas.

The 360 Strategy aims to stop "prescription opioid and heroin abuse by eliminating the drug trafficking organizations and gangs fueling violence on the streets and addiction in communities," according to a press release from the DEA.

Community will power is key, officials said in a press conference Tuesday, but not to "expect changes overnight."

The DEA will also partner with healthcare professionals and social service organizations to help provide long-term help to the community.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can find resources for help here.

The response to DEA’s request for local partners in the greater Knoxville area to participate in the 360 Strategy was overwhelming.

Local partners include AMR Emergency Medical, AMR Rural Metro Fire Department, Appalachia HIDTA, Boys and Girls Club, Buddy’s BBQ, City of Knoxville Mayor’s Office, Coca Cola, Cokesbury United Methodist Church, Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking, Cornerstone of Recovery, D1, DeRoyal Industries, Dollywood, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Emerald Youth Foundation, Enrichment Federal Credit Union, First Baptist Concord Church, Food City, Fraternal Order of Police, Helen Ross McNabb Center, Knox County District Attorney’s Office, Knox County Health Department, Knox County Mayor’s Office, Knox County Regional Forensic Center, Knox County Schools, Knox County Sheriff Department, Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Ice Bears, Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville Zoo, Label Industries, Lamar Advertising, Mayfield Dairy Farms, Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, Metropolitan Drug Commission, the National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, Overcoming Believers Church, Powell United Methodist Church, Regal Entertainment, Summit BHC English Mountain Recovery, Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Smokies Baseball, Tennova Healthcare, University of Tennessee Police Department, and Weigel’s.

