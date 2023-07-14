KCSO: Dead man found inside Powell splash pad bathroom on Friday; foul play not suspected

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said the men's restroom was locked Friday afternoon and the parks and recreation department asked for help unlocking it.

POWELL, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a dead man was found inside of a splash pad bathroom in Powell Friday afternoon.

They said the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department asked for help with a locked deadbolt in the men's restroom at around 1 p.m. at the Powell Community Splash Pad. When it was opened, KCSO said they found the body of a dead man.

They said the KCSO Major Crimes Unit does not suspect foul play in the man's death. The body was taken to the Regional Forensics Center for examination.