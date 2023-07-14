x
KCSO: Dead man found inside Powell splash pad bathroom on Friday; foul play not suspected

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said the men's restroom was locked Friday afternoon and the parks and recreation department asked for help unlocking it.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com
POWELL, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a dead man was found inside of a splash pad bathroom in Powell Friday afternoon.

They said the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department asked for help with a locked deadbolt in the men's restroom at around 1 p.m. at the Powell Community Splash Pad. When it was opened, KCSO said they found the body of a dead man.

They said the KCSO Major Crimes Unit does not suspect foul play in the man's death. The body was taken to the Regional Forensics Center for examination.

Additional information, such as the identity of the man, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.

