KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bobby Barnes has owned Broadway Automotive for 15 years, but now he wants a new neighbor.

"We're tired of having to worry about getting shot up in the middle of the night," he said.

He said his surveillance cameras recorded the deadly shooting at The Vibe Sunday morning.

It's not the first time he's turned his video over to the cops. There have been more than 85 calls for service to the address since 2016.

Another deadly shooting happened around New Years. Barnes said the video from that showed a bleeding man running for help across his parking lot.

"You could see the fire coming out of the gun," he said.

And on Sunday, the more than 50 rounds police say were fired on the street hit a car in his lot.

Barnes had to call the customer to tell him about it.

"So it affects our business and the people that live around here it affects their property values," Barnes said.

Now he's worried people won't want to come to the area because of the violence.

We reached out to the club's owner but didn't hear back.

He owned a club in south Knoxville that was shut down in 2016. At the time, police cited gang activity and shootings when they boarded that place up.

Barnes hopes the same happens to The Vibe.

"I just wish they'd shut the place down so we could get rid of the crime. That's what I wish," he said.