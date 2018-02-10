Democrat Karl Dean and Republican Bill Lee faced off Tuesday night in the first of three debates as they compete to become Tennessee's next governor, staying largely cordial as they took on a host of state and local issues.

But the candidates displayed clear differences on everything from Medicaid expansion to education.

Tuesday's debate was the first opportunity for Lee, a Williamson County businessman, and Dean, the former Nashville mayor, to share the stage in a one-on-one format since they became the nominees of their parties.

The hour-long televised debate was sponsored by The Commercial Appeal and the USA TODAY NETWORK - Tennessee, WMC Action News 5, the University of Memphis, the League of Women Voters and the Economic Club of Memphis

While Dean intermittently highlighted the differences between him and Lee on everything from health care to Second Amendment issues, Lee avoided clashes with his opponent while sharing his vision for the state.

Much of Tuesday's debate focused on the candidates views issues facing Memphis and West Tennessee, such as protecting the Memphis Sands Aquifer, attracting jobs to the Memphis Regional Megasite and addressing violent crime.

The statewide issues the candidates tackled included ways to prevent the closure of rural hospital, reducing opioid-related overdose deaths and improving education.

Cordial but disagreement from the start

From the start of the debate, the candidates disagreed when asked about what the state should do to address the growing number of Tennesseans lacking access to affordable health insurance.

Dean called the legislature's decision to reject Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act among the worst moves the body has made. He vowed to immediately change that should voters elect him.

But Lee took a different approach, saying the health care system in Tennessee and the United States more broadly was flawed and had skyrocketing costs that were unsustainable.

"Expanding a broken, flawed system by taking federal money and moving something down the road that is fundamentally flawed, I believe, is a mistake for Tennessee," he said.

Improving education

Although Lee and Dean fielded questions about how to improve under-performing schools and statewide testing, the Democratic nominee said he differed from his opponent who has previously supported vouchers.

Dean used a question about the state's Achievement School District as an opportunity to criticize Lee.

"I disagree with Mr. Lee strongly on his support and advocacy for vouchers," he said. "I think vouchers actually (move) money out of the public school system and move it into a private school system and there's no guarantee on the quality of those schools."

After Dean touted his support for public education, Lee largely ignored his opponent's criticism, saying that a one-size fits all approach to education does not work.

Combating the opioid crisis

Lee said addressing the opioid crisis - which contributed to the overdose deaths of more than 1,700 Tennesseans last year - was among the top issues the next governor needs to address.

"There is a systemic problem," he said, calling for stiffer penalties for trafficking illegal drugs like fentanyl and heroin. "We have to approach this comprehensively."

Dean said the state needed to have more treatment options for Tennesseans struggling with opioid abuse. But he said because of the state's decision to not expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act Tennessee remained at a disadvantage.

"Tennessee was not ready for this problem," he said.

Protecting women's rights in #MeToo era

Karl Dean and Bill Lee spoke at the governor debate in Memphis Memphis Commercial Appeal

Although the audience was cautioned against any causing any disruptions during the debate, the crowd briefly erupted with applause and cheers after Dean said, "This should be the friendliest and best state and the safest state for women.”

Dean’s comment came in response to a question about Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh and providing protections for women in Tennessee workplaces.

Lee, who said the Kavanaugh hearings were an example of everything that’s wrong with politics, complete with toxic rhetoric, vowed to protect the dignity of women.

“At the same time, it’s important that we have due process and that we let just processes play out so that the truth be known,” Lee said.

