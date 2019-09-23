BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — It may not seem like an enormous deal to name a bridge for someone. But when it comes to the Dean Stone Bridge, it took decades of dedicated work to complete the "missing link" of the Foothills Parkway as well as an act of Congress.

"Nobody did more to ensure we have the Foothills Parkway to enjoy than Dean Stone," said U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander at Monday's dedication ceremony. "It takes a federal law to name something in a national park after a person. It's not easy to do. But we got a federal law, and I can't think of a more appropriate place to be."

Dean Stone was a professional photographer and editor of The Daily Times newspaper for more than 60 years. Stone used the paper as a print-platform to help his community and the national park prosper.

"He helped obtain the funding and kept the Foothills Parkway on the forefront with leaders at every level of government," said son Neal Stone.

The Foothills Parkway stands as one of the longest-running and most difficult road construction projects in American history. The newly-opened section from Walland to Wears Valley was known as "the missing link" for decades. Construction began in the 1960s and stalled due to funding shortfalls and difficult terrain.

The missing link was completed in November 2018, more than 52 years after construction began on the Foothills Parkway.

Dean Stone did not live to see tourists driving on the new portion of the Foothills Parkway. He died in October 2016. He did live to see paving begin on the project he pushed for decades.

"And in building the parkway, he gave back not only to the community but to all of America to be able to see the beautiful views here of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park," said Neal Stone.

Dean Stone wrote many books about the Great Smoky Mountains and Blount County history. Now his name is written on a large plaque on one of the highest bridges on the picturesque parkway.

The bridge stands as the namesake of a man who made a heavenly route a reality for everyone to enjoy.

"Folks who are mobility-limited can't often obtain these views unless it's through a roadway. And he felt everyone should have an opportunity to see it. I'm very pleased and honored and know he would be, too. I just encourage people to come see it and enjoy it. He referred to the Foothills Parkway as 'the grandstand of the Smokies.' And I think if you drive up here, you'll see why he called it that," said Neal Stone.

According to National Park Service attendance statistics, more than 1 million visitors drove on the new portion of the Foothills Parkway from January through July 2019.

